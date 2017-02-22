18-wheeler overturns on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge ramp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Use caution heading into Brunswick County this morning.

An 18-wheeler has overturned on the South Front Street ramp that leads to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. It happened just before 9:00 a.m.

Wilmington Fire Department Spokesman David Hines says the tractor trailer is loaded with dry bulk cement. Some of the product spilled but it is not harmful. Hines says the ramp is going to be blocked for a while while the truck is removed and the spilled dry cement is cleaned up.

EMS took the driver to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Hines says traffic from Wooster is not affected.