NC Blue Alert system will alert public when an officer is attacked

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is rolling out a system which it hopes will help keep law enforcement officers safe.

The Blue Alert system will notify the public when an N.C. officer has been attacked and a suspect is currently on the loose.

Like AMBER and Silver Alerts already in place, the alerts will be broadcast on radio and television stations, Department of Transportation message boards, on major highways, and in other prominent locations.

In a press release, Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks expressed gratitude for the new system.

“This Blue Alert system is intended to aid in swiftly apprehending a dangerous suspect and doing so safely,” he said. “It is an excellent way to ask for the public’s help in providing leads to help law enforcement, as well as keeping the public safe from danger.”

The Blue Alert system is a voluntary cooperative effort among North Carolina radio and television broadcasters, local and state law enforcement, the N.C. Department of Transportation, the N.C. Education Lottery and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is the only agency that can activate a Blue Alert, and it will do so only at the request of a law enforcement official. Blue Alerts will only be released when details are available that would help locate the suspect, such as a license plate number or photo.

“We hope we never have to issue a Blue Alert,” said Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “However, if we do, North Carolina has this new quick response system that, with tips from the public, will hopefully result in the assailant’s capture.”