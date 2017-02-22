City holds public input meeting on potential rail realignment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington held a public input meeting Wednesday about the possibility of moving the CSX rail line from Wilmington to Brunswick County.

The meeting took place at City Hall from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The Wilmington City Planning Director said moving the line would improve access by freight trains directly into the Port of Wilmington, enhance economic development in the region, and ease traffic congestion.

A feasibility study is underway.

“I want people to know that we’re really thinking of the future, that we are looking at quality of life and economic development and that this is something that would transform the community,” Mayor’s Task Force on Rail Realignment Chair Laura Padgett said.

According to a rough estimate from a consultant, the project could cost between $500 million and $1 billion.

Padgett said the feasibility study should be completed by the end of March. It should be available to the public in April.