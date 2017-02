WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A SUV is overturned in the 5000 block of Market Street near the intersection with New Centre.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch it happened around 6:52 a.m. It involves a single vehicle, a GMC Envoy. There were no injuries reported.

Traffic is not blocked at this time.

We have crews at the scene and will bring you updates as they come in.

Check Waze for live traffic updates.