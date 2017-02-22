Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A former sports doctor at Michigan State University who specialized in treating gymnasts has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday in two Michigan counties. Online records show he’s facing nine charges in Ingham county, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under age 13.

A message seeking comment was left for Nassar’s lawyer.

Attorney General Bill Schuette and police plan to talk to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State, where he treated members of the gymnastics team and younger regional gymnasts. He also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Dozens of women and girls say they were assaulted. Nassar denies it.

In separate cases filed in 2016, he’s charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends.

2/22/2017 11:32:19 AM (GMT -5:00)

