Happening this weekend: Wilmington’s Throwback Prom

Wilmingtons Throwback Prom COURTESY: RANDY ALDRIDGE

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dust off your old prom dress it’s time to go back to high school! Well, to prom at least. Wilmington’s Throwback Prom is this weekend.

The event is hosted by Lanier Property Group and benefits a Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. Get your dancing shoes ready for a live band covering hits from your favorite decades.

There is an open bar and this time it’s okay for the punch to be spiked. There will also be couple photos and a photobooth.

Watch the live interview above for more.

The event Sat, Feb. 25 at IronClad Brewery from 8 p.m. to midnight. It is 21 and up, tickets are $50.

 

