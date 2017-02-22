Holden Beach holding first Pickleball tournament

Pickleball player on the court in Leland (Photo: WWAY)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – A sport growing in popularity, especially in Brunswick County, is coming to Holden Beach this spring.

Holden Beach is holding their first town sponsored Pickleball Tournament May 5-6.

The tournament will be open to ages 19 and up. Teams will compete by self-ranking for men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Entry fees are $20 per person for one event, $5 for a second event. Registration must be received by May 1.

Click here for more information and the registration form.

 

