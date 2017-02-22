Humpday Health: Hybrid training offers best of both worlds

Hybrid training mixes strength and endurance athletes. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A misconception of people who work out is that if your endurance is good, you might not be as superior at weight lifting and vice versa.

But on this week’s Humpday Health we learn how important that balance is and how you can succeed by hybrid training.

“You know a lot of the strength guys and girls think if they do endurance activities, they’re going to lose all their gains and all their muscles,” Tony Cowden, Owner of Competitive Edge Performance, said. “Endurance athletes tend to believe that if they do any strength training that they’re going to get slower and to some extent that’s true but there is a balance.”

That balance is called hybrid training.

Tony Cowden has been training athletes to succeed in events such as ironman competitions, as well as weight lifting, for years.

This training couples both styles while not interfering with each other and is for everyone.

“The average person benefits in the fact that they’re strong enough to move their own furniture around their house and if they want to they can run a 5k, they can run a 10k, or go hiking, they can go hunting or go outside and do fun stuff.” Cowden said.

Each workout is geared to your strengths and your style so the session is different for everyone. Tony makes sure to consider strengths and weaknesses. That’s what makes this style different than some; he says he’ll work with any athlete as long as you consider a few conditions.

“I’ll work with anyone who is willing to put in the work and has a clearly defined goal.” Cowden said.

If you have a goal and want to get involved, check out the Competitive Edge Performance website by clicking here.