Man charged with threat against non-Muslims has Wilmington ties

Garrett Grimsley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina man charged with making a threat online against non-Muslims has ties to Wilmington.

A UNC Wilmington spokeswoman says Garrett Grimsley, 27, graduated from the university last summer. The school says Grimsley earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science. He attended UNCW from spring 2014 through summer 2016 after transferring from Cape Fear Community College, the spokeswoman said. He also worked as an undergraduate student employee at UNCW from Sept. 1, 2014, until July 31, 2016.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said Grimsley, who now lives in Cary, appeared before a magistrate yesterday.

According to an affidavit Grimsley posted an online public message Sunday stating “don’t go to Cary tomorrow.” Investigators say in a subsequent private message conversation, Grimsley told a cooperating witness: “For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights. This cannot continue. I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning…”

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officers identified Grimsley’s apartment in Cary as the location from which the messages were sent. They executed a search warrant at the apartment and say they found an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines and approximately 340 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition.

If convicted, Grimsley faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.