NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Morgan Lee Couch, 25, was last seen yesterday at an apartment on Cape Harbor Drive. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, grey pants, and grey Sperry shoes.

He’s 6’1″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He also has a tattoo of ‘Cowboy’ on his knuckles and another tattoo of ‘Hatchet Man’ on his neck.

If you’ve seen him, contact detectives at (910) 798-4260.