NC confirmation hearing stalls when cabinet member doesn’t show

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Another confirmation hearing in the North Carolina Senate for a Roy Cooper Cabinet member has ended abruptly when the governor’s military and veterans’ affairs secretary didn’t show up.

A table for Secretary Larry Hall was empty again Wednesday. Hall didn’t attend a similar committee meeting two weeks ago.

The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders are engaged in a legal fight over whether his Cabinet is subject to Senate confirmation. A three-judge panel last week refused to block the law until an expected trial on its constitutionality next month. But Cooper says Republicans are violating a court order by starting the confirmation process before he’s submitted Hall’s name to the Senate.

Committee co-chairman Sen. Wesley Meredith said Wednesday that he’d give Hall until Thursday to show up before the committee and warned of “consequences when state officials refuse to follow the law.”

