Reports: Wilmington man charged with Inauguration Day violence in DC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been indicted in connection with violent riots and vandalism in Washington, DC, during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to media reports from the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post and WTOP radio in Washington report that a grand jury this week indicted Jashua Barnak, 29, of Wilmington, on two counts of destruction of property. The Post reports the charges are for a smashed window at a Starbucks and the torching of a limousine.

Court records show Barnak, who The Post says also goes by Joshua, is also charged with felony rioting. That charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Records show Barnak pleaded not guilty to that charge last week.

Barnak is reportedly among 214 people indicted for rioting in Washington during Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20. In all, police arrested 231 people during the protests, but investigators have dropped charges against several, including some journalists covering what happened, The Post and WTOP report.

Court records show Barnak pleaded not guilty last week to the rioting charge.

A phone number for Barnak could not immediately be found.