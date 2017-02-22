Teen boys charged with shooting girl, leaving her in ditch

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – Two teenage boys charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch in a small Utah town will be kept in juvenile detention.

The Herald Journal in Logan reports that the teenagers appeared separately in court Wednesday with their parents. A judge ordered them to stay at a detention center until at least next Tuesday, when lawyers will meet to set a date for another hearing.

Prosecutors say the 16-year-old boys lured Deserae Turner with plans to rob and kill her. They’re charged with attempted aggravated murder, robbery and other counts.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the defendants because they’re juveniles. Their attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment.

A spokesman for the girl’s family, Jill Parker, says Deserae is in critical condition in a medically induced coma Wednesday.

2/22/2017 2:31:55 PM (GMT -5:00)

