The Washington Post rolls out new motto

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Post is featuring a new motto on the paper’s website: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The words now appear underneath the name of the paper on its website. They were not, however, in a similar place in the paper’s print edition Wednesday.

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos used the phrase in an interview last year when asked to explain why he purchased the paper in 2013.

“I think a lot of us believe this, that democracy dies in darkness, that certain institutions have a very important role in making sure that there is light. And I think The Washington Post has a seat, an important seat, to do that because we happen to be located here in the capital city of the United States of America,” he said.

2/22/2017 12:58:16 PM (GMT -5:00)