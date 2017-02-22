Two men accused of stealing from construction site

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police arrested two men this morning and charged them with stealing from a construction site.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at Hanover Landing on Winston Boulevard.

Police say someone called 911 and said they saw two men in a red Dodge pickup truck with tinted windows taking plywood from a construction site.

Police stopped the truck just a few minutes later.

They arrested Justin Patterson, 31, and Dane Thompson, 32.

They are both in jail charged with larceny from a construction site.

Their bond is $2,500 each.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Garrett Grimsley
19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Man charged with threat against non-Muslims has Wilmington ties
Read More»
22 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault
Read More»
34 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
2-year-old Wilkes County boy shoots himself with parents’ gun
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments