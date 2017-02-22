UNC warns fans of fake tickets for Louisville, Duke games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Athletic officials at North Carolina are warning fans to be on the lookout for fake tickets to the last two home games for the men’s basketball team.

A statement from the school told fans to be wary of tickets for Wednesday night’s game against Louisville, and the March 4 game against Duke. Officials said there have been several reports recently of the sale of counterfeit tickets.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports a man was arrested for selling counterfeit tickets to the Feb. 9 game between UNC and Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said Andrew Frank Arval placed an ad on Craigslist for the tickets and set up a meeting with a broker, who had accused him of selling phony tickets and alerted police.

