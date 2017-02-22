Wilmington City Council looks for input on CSX move

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is looking for public input on the idea of moving the the CSX rail line from Wilmington to Brunswick County.

A feasibility study is underway. Former Council Member Laura Padgett presented an update at the Wilmington City Council meeting Monday night.

The Wilmington City Planning Director says moving the line would improve access by freight trains directly into the Port of Wilmington, enhance economic development in the region, and ease traffic congestion.

If you would like to have your voice heard on this issue, there is a public input meeting Tuesday night at 5 p.m. in City Hall.