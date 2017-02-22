Wilmington City Council supports using golf tournament to launch regional effort

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wells Fargo Championship will be used as a jumping off point for a regional marketing effort.

Monday night, Wilmington City Council approved $50,000 over two years to launch a regional economic development marketing effort through the Greater Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

The city will contribute $25,000 this year and plans to match that next year.

New Hanover County is contributing $75,000 over the next two years, and the Chamber Foundation has already pledged $100,000 for the effort.