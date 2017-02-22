Wilmington police investigate ShotSpotter alert on Queen St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Queen Street around 2:00 p.m.

Neighbors who heard gunshots say police responded quickly.

WPD placed several yellow evidence markers on the the sidewalk and on a car parked in front of a home.

The ShotSpotter alert caused New Hanover High School, Williston Middle and Gregory Elementary to shelter in place.

Shortly after, police cleaned up the markers and drove to Orange Street.

Several more police and sheriff’s deputies were on scene.

One person was arrested. No word yet on his identity and if it’s related to the ShotSpotter alert.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available.