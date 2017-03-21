Nurse practitioner arrested on drug charges in Columbus County

Amy Pharr (Photo: Columbus County Sheriffs Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –A Whiteville woman is charged with possession of marijuana.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Rebecca Pharr, 55, was arrested during a search of Pharr’s home on Waccamaw Shores Road in Lake Waccamaw.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found two grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and brownies made with marijuana.

Pharr is a nurse practitioner at a medical facility in Whiteville.

Pharr was given a $3,500 bond.

She’s charged with misdemeanor possession and a felony count of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for use, sale or storage of controlled substance.