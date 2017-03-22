Carolina Beach Police release statement on toddler’s death

Child accidentally hit and killed on Kiwi Lane (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released a statement regarding the police officer who accidentally hit and killed a toddler.

Carolina Beach Police Officer Colby Edens was leaving a home on Kiwi Lane in his patrol car, when 18-month-old Lucas Marcinko reportedly darted out in front of him as he was pulling forward, according to the highway patrol.

This afternoon, Carolina Beach Police released a statement. It reads, “The Carolina Beach Police Department wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the parties involved. Words cannot express the difficulty and struggle that all parties will and are facing throughout this incident. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the child and Officer Edens as they try to cope through this difficult time.”

Edens was tested for impairment and was found to not be under the influence of any sort, according to the highway patrol.

We’ll have more details as they become available.