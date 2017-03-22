GOP lawmaker: Trump communications may have been ‘monitored’

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump’s communications may have been “monitored” during the transition period as part of an “incidental collection.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told a news conference Wednesday that the communications appear to be picked up through “incidental collection” and do not appear to be related to the ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates’ contacts with Russia. He says he believes the intelligence collections were done legally.

Nunes says the communications of Trump associates were also picked up, but he did not name those associates. He says the monitoring mostly occurred in November, December and January.

Nunes says he learned of the collection through “sources” but did not specify those sources.

