House delays debate on handguns at schools hosting church

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina House debate on whether someone can carry a concealed handgun on K-12 school property where church services also are held has been delayed.

The bill sponsor moved the debate and likely vote on the legislation from Thursday to next Monday. Rep. Rena Turner of Iredell County gave no reason when requesting it from the floor.

The measure would allow someone with a concealed weapons permit to be armed while at a church-affiliated school where space also is used for religious worship. In its current form, the bill also could apply to churches that rent public school buildings.

Right now guns are barred on such school property, although people arriving with lawful handguns must store them in their cars.

The bill says a person could be armed on the property only outside school operating hours.

