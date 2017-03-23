NCAA gives NC deadline to repeal HB2 or lose events for next 5 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The NCAA will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week and has indicated it will leave North Carolina out of that process if the state hasn’t changed a law that limits LGBT rights by that time.

In a statement Thursday, the sports organization said its committees will begin picking championship sites for 2018-22 and will announce those decisions April 18. The statement says “once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final.”

The NCAA says its position has not changed since last fall, when it pulled seven championship events from the state because of the law known as HB2.

The law requires transgender people to use restrooms at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. It also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from local and statewide antidiscrimination protections.

  • VoiceOfReason

    HB2 has caused businesses in the state to lose revenue from hosting the NBA All-Star game, the ACC football championship game, and the NCAA basketball tournament. Besides temporary/permanent jobs associated with those events, HB2 has caused companies (Apple, Google, etc.) to not expand/add jobs in our state. HB2 is causing a contraction in the tax revenues associated with these events and jobs (which means less money for the state to support education, road construction/maintenance, etc).

    Do the ideologues who continue to support HB2 have a plan to backfill the $$$ the state (government, businesses, and individuals) is losing?

    It’s sad when our state makes South Carolina look progressive by comparison.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    NCAA AND NBA: Keep on going and boycott NC for the next 100 years! Go find another state more willing to allow your sissie players to violate the privacy of ladies bathrooms and showers. We don’t need tour stinkin’ money! Texas doesn’t want you either!

