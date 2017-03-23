NCAA gives NC deadline to repeal HB2 or lose events for next 5 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The NCAA will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week and has indicated it will leave North Carolina out of that process if the state hasn’t changed a law that limits LGBT rights by that time.

In a statement Thursday, the sports organization said its committees will begin picking championship sites for 2018-22 and will announce those decisions April 18. The statement says “once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final.”

The NCAA says its position has not changed since last fall, when it pulled seven championship events from the state because of the law known as HB2.

The law requires transgender people to use restrooms at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. It also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from local and statewide antidiscrimination protections.

