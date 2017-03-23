Next head basketball coach of the UNCW Seahawks will be?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Who will be named the next men’s basketball coach at UNCW? That’s the $64,000 question in Wilmington now that Kevin Keatts has packed his bags and moved to Raleigh to coach the NC State Wolfpack.
Will it be one of the men listed below? The chances are good, but don’t rule out someone coming totally out of the blue to take over the men’s basketball program at UNCW.
Here’s a name out of the blue: Ryan Odom.
Mark Byington (former UNCW Seahawk)
Chris Caputo
Jamion Christian
Hubert Davis
Billy Donlon (former UNCW Seahawk)
Joe Dooley
Anthony Grant
Darrin Horn
Kenny Johnson
Pat Kelsey
Wes Miller
LeVelle Moton
Ryan Odom
King Rice
Takayo Siddle (current interim head coach)