Next head basketball coach of the UNCW Seahawks will be?

UNCW men's basketball players Devontae Cacok and Chuck Ogbodo celebrate their teams win in the CAA Semi-Final on March 5th, 2017 (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Who will be named the next men’s basketball coach at UNCW? That’s the $64,000 question in Wilmington now that Kevin Keatts has packed his bags and moved to Raleigh to coach the NC State Wolfpack.

Will it be one of the men listed below? The chances are good, but don’t rule out someone coming totally out of the blue to take over the men’s basketball program at UNCW.

Here’s a name out of the blue: Ryan Odom.

Mark Byington (former UNCW Seahawk)

Chris Caputo

Jamion Christian

Hubert Davis

Billy Donlon (former UNCW Seahawk)

Joe Dooley

Anthony Grant

Darrin Horn

Kenny Johnson

Pat Kelsey

Wes Miller

LeVelle Moton

Ryan Odom

King Rice

Takayo Siddle (current interim head coach)