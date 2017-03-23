WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The lineup has been announced for this summer’s Vans Warped Tour stop in Wilmington, and tickets are now on sale.

The show is scheduled for July 4 at Legion Sports Complex on Carolina Beach Road. It’s the first time the Warped Tour, which launched bands like No Doubt and Blink 182, has come to the Port City.

“We are excited at the opportunity to have a 4th of July show in Wilmington and to be able to do our annual Day of Service in the Wilmington community on the 5th – it will be a great few days,” Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a news release.

According to the release, for years, the bands of the Vans Warped Tour have taken a day off of performing to help others. They call it the Day of Service and it started after Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. Since then, the tour has helped various local communities in need.

Now in its 23rd year, the Vans Warped Tour is the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour has grown to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more.

Tour’s lineup includes bands such as CKY, Sick Of It All, Municial Waste, The Adolescents, Strung Out, T.S.O.L, Anti-Flag, Hatebreed and others, who are legends in the punk, hardcore and metal core world.

Returning this year is the Mutant Party Zone, which will provide festival-goers with two stages dedicated to heavy music from bands such as The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex, Fit For A King, GWAR and any more.

The Vans Warped Tour has always been a place of music discovery and this year is no exception – the Full Sail Stage has up and comers like Boston Manor, Creeper, The Gospel Youth, Knocked Loose, Movements, and Trophy Eyes positioned to break this summer.

Overall, organizers say, the tour continues to offer something for every fan by showcasing the best in pop punk, rock, hard core, hip-hop, dance and indie.

In addition, the tour continues to host a wide array of amazing non-profits and educational workshops for attendees. Teens With a Purpose, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Donate Life New England, Planned Parenthood, Keep A Breast, Testicular Cancer Foundation, and Project HEAL, just to name a few. Fans can see their favorite bands as well as become educated on these causes and how they can help.

The Entertainment Institute will return to the 2017 tour as well, hosting educational workshops and Q+A’s hosted by the industry’s most successful writers, artists, and photographers. A full listing of the guru’s hosting each workshop is available online.

Tickets for this year’s tour are on sale now at VansWarpedTour.com and Huka.com.

As a bonus for early ticket buyers, the first 500 tickets sold for each show were at the lowest price available and included a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation.

2017 Vans Warped Tour Line Up for July 4 in Wilmington

(in alphabetical order):

Journeys Left Foot Stage

CKY

Futuristic

Hawthorne Heights

I Prevail

Jule Vera

Never Shout Never (Throwback Set)

New Years Day

Sammy Adams

Watsky

Journeys Right Foot Stage

American Authors

Andy Black

Beartooth

Dance Gavin Dance

Hands Like Houses

Memphis May Fire

Neck Deep

Our Last Night

Save Ferris

Skullcandy Stage

Alestorm

Bad Seed Rising

Barb Wire Dolls

Microwave

Sonic Boom Six

War On Women

The White Noise

William Control

Hard Rock Stage

The Adolescents

Anti-Flag

The Ataris

Fire From The Gods

Sick Of It All

Strung Out

Valient Thorr

Mutant North Stage

The Acacia Strain

Being As An Ocean

Candiria

Counterparts

Fit For A King

Hatebreed

Silent Planet

Sylar

Mutant South Stage

After The Burial

Carnifex

Emmure

GWAR

Hundredth

Silverstein

Sworn In

Too Close To Touch

Full Sail Stage

Bad Omens

Boston Manor

Carousel Kings

Courage My Love

Creeper

Farewell Winters

Feeki

Knocked Loose

Movements

Trophy Eyes