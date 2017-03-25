Man who bound dog’s muzzle with tape sentenced to 5 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man who wrapped electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking has been sentenced to five years in prison.

William Leonard Dodson is sentenced to 5 years for animal cruelty. (Photo: WCIV)

Media outlets report William Dodson’s sentence Friday represented the state’s maximum for animal cruelty. However, it will run simultaneously with a 15-year sentence on a federal gun charge. So Dodson’s treatment of Caitlyn in 2015 won’t extend his prison time.

Judge Markley Dennis told the 43-year-old North Charleston man “I wish I could give you more.”

Charleston Animal Society director Aldwin Roman says the sentence still sends a message that animal cruelty won’t be tolerated.

Caitlyn was found in critical condition because the tape cut off blood flow to her tongue.

The case attracted international outrage after photos of Caitlyn’s tightly bound snout spread on social media.

  • guest45

    that is not as much punishment as I had hoped for but it was a good start, glad the dog is doing ok and hopefully has a good home.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Good! Hope he enjoys his stay and I hope he has to do every single day of his 15 year sentence. It should be consecutive, nor concurrent!

  • guest45

    I wish they would have given him the electrical chair for trying to harm that dog!

