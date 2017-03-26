Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

DENVER (AP) — Two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the girls were not allowed onto the Sunday morning flight because they were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.

That dress code bars pass travelers from wearing spandex or lycra pants such as leggings. Guerin says the teenagers agreed to change their clothing and take a later flight.

The airline’s actions sparked a backlash on Twitter. Activist Shannon Watts of Denver tweeted that she witnessed Sunday’s events and questioned United’s decision to police women’s clothing.

Guerin says ticketed passengers are not subject to the same dress code and can wear leggings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Gina Thornton Roberts, RDH, CD

    During a fire on the airplane, how hot can you imagine Lycra will get? It’s for their safety, not a fashion Feaux pas or fashion criticism. I remember flying a lot earlier in my life and reading that panty hose are not the smartest choice to wear during air travel, for the same reason. Accidents happen. Prepare for the worst, expect the best.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      It isn’t as matter of fire or flight safety at all. When you have “courtesy” seating on an aircraft as an airline employee or relative, there are dress code standards so you you appear professional. Those dress codes are well know by anyone that flies under an employee pass. These princesses must’ve thought they were above and beyond, but wound up left behind and embarrassed!

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Attorney for man dragged off United flight speaks out
Read More»
3 days ago
1 Comments for this article
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger dragged off overbooked United plane
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fake Denver plastic surgeon pleads guilty to felony assault
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments