All inclusive playground opening in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Pender County’s new all inclusive playground is about to open to the public.

Pender County and Trillium Health Resources are celebrating the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 1. The event coincides with the Kiwanis Club of Hampstead’s 20th anniversary celebration where a disk golf area will be revealed.

The playground will be one of 30 such playgrounds to open with a grant from Trilliam

A spokesperson with Trillium Health says the new playground at the Hampstead Kiwanis Park will include a Liberty swing, glider, quad-seater see saw, jungle climber with adaptive seating and entranceway, and a rocking boat.

Hampstead Kiwanis Park is located at 586 Sloop Point Loop Rd. The event is scheduled to take place around 8:30am.