Residents post signs warning potential buyers of D.R. Horton after claims of broken promises

A homeowner in New Hanover County's Bass Lake neighborhood says a mistake in framing in a bathroom in his D.R. Horton home led to leaks, which led to holes having to be cut in his downstairs ceiling. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More area homeowners have complaints about D.R. Horton.

In January we told you how people living in Carolina Shores are frustrated with the builder.

Now residents of another neighborhood, this one in New Hanover County, are speaking out about the company known as “America’s Largest Home Builder.”

Several residents in the Bass Lake neighborhood are warning people with signs in their yard to think before you buy a D.R. Horton home.

Residents say they’ve been dealing with major issues since they moved into this new development, from leaky showers to stairs that need reframing to fireplaces pulling away from the wall and paint on the floors. Those are just a few of the problems people are facing.

After contacting multiple people, residents like Brett Keeler starting putting up signs in hopes of warning potential buyers.

“We just want them to be cautious and not to believe everything that’s told to them,” Keeler said. “And document everything in their contract.”

Keeler says some things in his home have been fixed, but it’s a matter of time and lack of communication with D.R. Horton that frustrates him and many others in the neighborhood.

Staff at D.R Horton’s office at Bass Lake could not comment on the complaints.

We have not heard back from the company’s national office.