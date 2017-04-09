West Columbus HS grad, former Braves player Otis Nixon reported missing

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (WSB-TV) — Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing.
The Woodstock Police Department sent out a tweet Sunday evening saying Nixon, 58, was last seen Saturday around 10 a.m. leaving his residence.
HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen yesterday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/Tra36lwmHv
— Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017
He was last seen in a gray 2011 Range Rover with GA tag CFP9010.
Police said Nixon left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived.
