Woman arrested in mall shooting faces new charge

Traneta Shanaia Campbell (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The woman arrested for murder in the deadly shooting at Independence Mall faces a new charge.

Traneta Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Catherine Ballard on April 1.

According to court documents, the mall’s surveillance camera caught video that showed Ballard struggling with a man, who was later identified as Darius Dandre Nelson, 26. A woman, later identified as Traneta Campbell, 19, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a red Honda Civic.

Ballard got away from Nelson and began to walk away from the car. The passenger door opened and Campbell began shooting at Ballard, according to court documents. The video shows Ballard getting struck in the head by a bullet.

According to Wilmington Police, one of those bullets hit a car in the parking lot. A woman and her baby were inside. Some of the glass struck the baby, causing minor injuries.

That’s why Campbell is now charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury.

Campbell was arrested two days later on Monroe Street for murder.

Campbell is in jail without bond for murder. She was given another $100,000 bond for the new charge.

Nelson is in jail under a $500,000 bond. He’s charged with accessory after the fact.