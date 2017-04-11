Woman pleads guilty for taking $800,000 from North Carolina homeowners

Diana Kelly (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) – A North Carolina woman has been sentenced for taking money from two dozen homeowners associations whose accounts she managed.

Local media outlets reported that 54-year-old Diana Kelly of Clayton pleaded guilty Monday to taking more than $800,000 over the past eight years.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens ordered her to serve at least 10 years in prison and repay the $638,000 she owes in restitution.

Kelly apologized to homeowners, her family and people who worked for her company.

She had been charged with 25 counts of embezzlement. The homeowners associations were in Wake, Johnston and New Hanover counties.

According to the StarNews, the HOA of the Holly Field subdivision in Ogden was one of the associations under the management company. They were left in a lurch when the company closed its doors in August.

Prosecutors say the money was applied toward several weddings, Kelly’s daughter’s college education and her husband’s electrical business which owned back taxes. Some money went for clothes and family vacations.