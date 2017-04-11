Woman pleads guilty for taking $800,000 from North Carolina homeowners

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Diana Kelly (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) – A North Carolina woman has been sentenced for taking money from two dozen homeowners associations whose accounts she managed.

Local media outlets reported that 54-year-old Diana Kelly of Clayton pleaded guilty Monday to taking more than $800,000 over the past eight years.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens ordered her to serve at least 10 years in prison and repay the $638,000 she owes in restitution.

Kelly apologized to homeowners, her family and people who worked for her company.

She had been charged with 25 counts of embezzlement. The homeowners associations were in Wake, Johnston and New Hanover counties.

According to the StarNews, the HOA of the Holly Field subdivision in Ogden was one of the associations under the management company. They were left in a lurch when the company closed its doors in August.

Prosecutors say the money was applied toward several weddings, Kelly’s daughter’s college education and her husband’s electrical business which owned back taxes. Some money went for clothes and family vacations.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • fu9l

    glad to see it out of busniess hoa’s are bad for us anyway there easy to get rid of also .. They must be voted on every 7 years or it is invalid all members must vote or its nell and void its also the law …..
    for those who live in gordon woods its been over 10 years and i live there and do not pay any hoa fees as its illegal to charge me nor did i sign the paper when i moved in after all no vote in over 10 years .. wake up your paying for nothing other then to be harrassed…

Related News

3 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Six housekeepers suing hotel for sexual assault
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Charleston shooter pleads guilty in state case
Read More»
6 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Owner sues to finish 24-bedroom home listed as single-family
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments