Video prompts PETA to file complaint against Tregembo Animal Park

Video still of limping guenon monkey (Photo: PETA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — PETA is once again speaking out against the Tregembo Animal Park.

PETA filed a complaint requesting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture do an inspection after an eyewitness documented animals in apparent need of veterinary attention.

PETA says it has video of a limping guenon monkey, a fox and donkey with hair loss, and a bobcat who appears to have difficulty navigating up a structure, which they say is an indication of possible visual impairment.

Other animals were seen pacing. According to a news release, PETA wants “authorities to step in and make sure that these animals aren’t left to suffer in cramped, squalid cages.”

We reached out to the Tregembo Animal Park about these new allegations.

Sherry Tregembo says the USDA came out a few weeks ago and inspected the Animal Park and found it to be in compliance.

Tregembo also addressed the complaints, saying there is nothing wrong with the monkey, she just likes to hop around on one foot, which she has been doing for 20 years.

Tregembo says the fox and donkey are shedding their winter coats, and the bobcat is 15 years old and is blind. As for the pacing animals, Tregembo says when the zookeeper goes by, or when it’s almost feeding time, the animals will pace like they’re looking for food.

Tregembo is a ten acre zoo home to 130 species including lions, tigers and a giraffe.

In 2015, the USDA cited the Tregembo Animal Park over health problems concerning a bear.