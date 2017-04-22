Born Learning Trail brings education and fun to Creekwood Community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Nothing like a joint initiative for the kids in the community.

The Carolina Panthers and United Way of the Cape Fear Area partnered up to create the “Born Learning Trail” in the Creekwood Community.

The trail features education and interactive activities for children and their siblings.

Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Assistant, Julia Shaw, says programs like this are important to remind kids that their community think about them.

“They are cared about in the community by many different organizations and individuals and also they have a safe and beautiful place where they can play, and where there community can come together,” Shaw said.

A ribbon cutting was held and the event featured games and activities, snacks and beverages, a snow cone machine and many more for the kids.