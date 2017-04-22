New Continuum Wall honors lost loved ones

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a memory to those lost.

Donors gathered to honor loved ones at a remembrance ceremony at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

It included a dedication to a new Continuum Wall in the Heritage Garden in honor of their lost loved ones.

On the wall were tiles of remembrance and honor of those served by Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Lower Cape Fear Hospice President, Gwen Whitley, says the purpose of this memorial is to showcase an everlasting memory of those who were lost.

“Our mission and our calling is to serve patients that have end of life diseases and we really pride ourselves that there is a tribute , that there is a place that families and friends can come back to to remember their loved ones,” Whitley said.

The ceremony also marked the opening of a Children’s Memorial Garden.

The memorial has been in the works for more than a year.

