The fourth annual Autism Takes Flight at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Going to the airport can be a stressful process. Especially for those with Autism.

That’s is why the fourth annual Autism Takes Flight took place at Wilmington International Airport.

Approximately, 70 children and adults registered to participate.

The event allows families to go through a trial-run airport experience, because traveling and navigating the airport process can be challenging for individuals with Autism due to sensory overload.

Cynthia Green has a grandson with autism and said that going on a flight can be difficult for him. Programs like this help both her and him learn what they need to do.

“I thought the program was fantastic. I would do it again before I take him on his next flight. My goal is to get my grandson to Disney World. Once we get there, we’ll be fine. But he doesn’t ride well in a car either so the panic of him being on a plane for a long period of time is even worse,” Green said.

The program worked in collaboration with Coastal Autism Solutions, the UNCW Psychology Department, ILM and Cape Fear ABA.