Ainsley’s Angels flying through the finish line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ainsley’s Angels don’t just have wings. They have wheels and they go faster than you could believe.

Ainsley’s Angels always has athletes competing on courses in jogger chairs.

An angel team consists of one rider and at least one runner.

Today, they raced in the Paws for People 5-k in Empie Park.

The race is a special event that is based around inclusion with the riders being the spotlight of the event.

“People are not on the sidelines anymore. We give the opportunity for racing chairs so that way, people with special needs, or even if you’re just disabled, we give that as well. So that way, you can feel what it’s like to participate in one of these events, where you don’t get to actually,” Kelly Siboun, an Angel Ambassador, said.

Four racers participated in the event and flew across the finish line.