Beach tent bans spread in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) — Restrictions on beach shade tents may be spreading further around the Myrtle Beach area.

The Post and Courier (http://bit.ly/2oBIWR5 ) reports that Surfside Beach is considering whether to ban the canopy-like structures that are larger than a typical beach umbrella. Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs said a ban on the tents will be considered on Tuesday at a Council meeting, but a compromise may be worked out.

Other nearby communities have restrictions. Myrtle Beach allows beach umbrellas between Memorial Day and Labor Day but not tents or canopies. North Myrtle Beach also has an umbrellas-only policy from May 15 to Sept. 15.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the restrictions came about after people would set up so many tents and canopies that it blocked beach views and access.

