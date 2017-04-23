Carowinds announces early closure due to heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A theme park and a baseball team are changing their schedules because of heavy rain moving through the Carolinas.

Near Charlotte, Carowinds theme park along the state line between North and South Carolina announced on Twitter that it was closing at 1 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.

The Charlotte Knights minor-league baseball team also postponed a game . The Knights had been scheduled to host the Rochester Red Wings Sunday afternoon. Charlotte is forecast to get several inches of rain.

The National Weather Service said North Carolina cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville could get four inches or more through Tuesday.

Flood watches were issued for parts of western and central North Carolina and in South Carolina’s Upstate area.

