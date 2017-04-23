Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — North Carolina-based Coast Guard members have used helicopter missions to pick up two ailing passengers from separate cruise ships.

A news release says the first medevac happened after the Coast Guard received a report of a 60-year-old man experiencing kidney failure on the Norwegian Breakaway Saturday afternoon. The helicopter arrived at the ship about 120 miles off Wilmington, hoisted the man up and took him to a Wilmington hospital.

Hours later, the Coast Guard received word that a 58-year-old man was having a heart attack aboard the Carnival Pride off Virginia. He was hoisted onto a helicopter and eventually taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Both helicopter missions launched from Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The news releases didn’t say what condition the men were in Sunday.

