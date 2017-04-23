Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — North Carolina-based Coast Guard members have used helicopter missions to pick up two ailing passengers from separate cruise ships.

A news release says the first medevac happened after the Coast Guard received a report of a 60-year-old man experiencing kidney failure on the Norwegian Breakaway Saturday afternoon. The helicopter arrived at the ship about 120 miles off Wilmington, hoisted the man up and took him to a Wilmington hospital.

Hours later, the Coast Guard received word that a 58-year-old man was having a heart attack aboard the Carnival Pride off Virginia. He was hoisted onto a helicopter and eventually taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Both helicopter missions launched from Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The news releases didn’t say what condition the men were in Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Coast Guard: 3 boaters rescued near Charleston bridge
Read More»
2 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Proposal to cut $1.3 billion from Coast Guard if passed
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man honored for saving teen while recovering from surgery
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments