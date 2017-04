OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Mayor of Oak Island says one of the runners died during a half marathon event this weekend.

Mayor Cin Brochure said a man died during one of the events this weekend. Brochure did not know the man’s identity.

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken for the family and I will continue to have them in my prayers,” Brochure said.

The Oak Island Lighthouse Run includes a half marathon, 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run.