Mother of South Carolina cold case suspect dies

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) — A South Carolina woman whose son faces seven murder charges has died.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague was found dead Sunday morning in her home by her husband. Clevenger says she is the mother of Todd Kohlhepp, who is charged with four notorious slayings at a motorcycle store in 2003 and three more recent killings. The real-estate agent was arrested in November after a woman was found chained on his property.

Tague said in a CBS television interview in November that her son was misunderstood and not a monster.

The coroner said law enforcement officials investigated Tague’s death and found no indication of foul play. He expected to release the cause of death on Monday.

