Pleasure Island festivities can’t be rained out

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rain was not going to stop anyone from enjoying some blues and jazz while eating a cup of seafood chowder.

The Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz festival was originally scheduled for October eighth and ninth.

However, the festival was rained out and rescheduled to April.

Many people came out, despite the bad weather, to listen to a full set of blues and jazz performers.

The festival also helps performers trying to make it big.

“There’s a lot of good artists out there that just don’t get a lot of air play or don’t get a lot of exposure, I guess you could say. It’s always good to have them here cause they’re so appreciative, you know, to be apart of the festival. And they bring a lot to the table. There’s great energy, great musicianship,” Mike Worley, Pleasure Island Board of Directors Chair Emeritus, said.

Organizers say this concert will go back to it’s annual two day concert in October.