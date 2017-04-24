24/7 staffing begins at River Road fire station in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a decade after it opened, there is finally around-the-clock staffing at a second Leland fire station.

Fire Chief John Grimes said as of 8 a.m., the station on River Road has 24/7 staffing.

Leland Town Council last week voted to approve more than $64,000 to pay for two part-time positions that will help Leland Fire/Rescue staff the station. Town Manager David Hollis said it is a part of the town’s effort to help the fire department merge.

The station opened in February 2008, but it has sat largely empty due to staffing and funding issues.