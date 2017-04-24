Ashley’s Adventures: Old Sunset Bridge Museum

The old swing bridge now sits beside of the new bridge in Sunset Beach. (Photo: Ashley Sturm/WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for the heart of Sunset Beach, look no further than the old wooden swing bridge. Just don’t look for it over water.

For over 50 years, the bridge connected the island to the mainland.

In 2011, after years of wear and traffic, the bridge was replaced with the Mannon C. Gore Bridge.

“To make it short, the construction company that built the new bridge had it in their contract that they would own the old bridge and then get rid of it,” said Ann Bokelman, President Old Bridge Preservation Society.

Through the efforts of the community, the Old Bridge Preservation Society purchased and relocated the bridge.

The old bridge, now a museum, is located just west of the new bridge.

“Our museum is a little museum, with a lot of stories, said Bokelman. “We tell stories about the bridge tenders, the early history of Sunset Beach when Mannon Gore bought the Island out there, which was then called Bald Beach.”

Aside from telling stories of the past, the bridge also hosts community events throughout the year.

