NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire sparked at a New Hanover County restaurant Monday night, and investigators are looking into what cause the flames.

New Hanover County Fire & Rescue crews responded around 7 p.m. to Big Dog Café at 6132 Castle Hayne Road.

Viewer Thomas Weybrecht send us video from the scene.

Firefighters say no on was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Crews were on the scene trying to figure out what caused the fire for several hours.