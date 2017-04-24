Four people rescued from Fort Fisher jetty

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Changing weather and the rising tide caused four people to get stranded on the jetty that runs from Zeke Island toward Fort Fisher on Sunday.

USCG Master Chief Mark Kannan says the Coast Guard Station in Oak Island received a report from the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry around 5:30 p.m. that four people were standing on the rock wall.

Kannan says the people were yelling and waving at the ferry, so the ferry notified the USCG of the situation.

Members of the Coast Guard were on board the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office boat doing a joint patrol, so they were sent over to pick up those who were stranded.

The BCSO boat took them to Deep Point Marina, where EMS was waiting to check them out. One of the people rescued had mild signs of hypothermia.

Kannan says they often see people walk out on that wall and as weather conditions and tides change, people get stranded out there.

 

 

 

