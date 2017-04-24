Fore! Harris Teeter hashbrowns recalled for possible golf ball pieces

McCain Foods USA recalled frozen hashbrowns sold under the Harris Teeter brand in April 2017.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Check your freezer. An item sold at Harris Teeter has been recalled because it might have pieces of golf balls in it.

McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling retail, frozen hash brown products that “may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials” that may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make the product. CBS reports a company spokesman says a possible explanation is a potato field was next to a golf course.

The company says eating the products may pose a choking hazard or other injury to the mouth.

The impacted products include:

Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020).

Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019)

The Harris Teeter products were distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. The Roundy’s products were distributed at Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The products were distributed after January 19. No other products under the respective brands are impacted by this recall.

The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by this recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where you bought them.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at (630) 857-4533 (Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).