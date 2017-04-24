Litigation between Cooper, legislative leaders costing $760K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Outside legal costs in the fight between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina legislative leaders over laws approved before Cooper took office reducing his powers have mounted quickly.

The Insider news service reported Monday that lawmakers and Cooper’s office have paid or been billed more than $760,000 in attorneys’ fees since January related to litigation about those laws. General Assembly records show $405,000 in expenses from a law firm representing its leaders and data from Cooper showing $362,000 in expenses from a firm aiding Cooper.

These taxpayer dollars helped carry out or defend litigation Cooper filed challenging laws requiring Senate confirmation of his Cabinet, merging elections and ethics boards and giving civil service protections to workers hired by former GOP Gov. Pat McCrory. One court ruling has been appealed.

